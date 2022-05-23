Philipsburg residents told to conserve water

PHILIPSBURG - On Monday morning, Philipsburg City officials asked residents to conserve water due to a pipeline issue.

According to a social media post, the town is at risk of losing water within a 10-hour period. Anyone needing drinking water can obtain it at the Downtown Fire Hall, the new Fire Hall, or Town Hall. Individuals needing assistance with obtaining drinking water can contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-859-3251 or Town Hall at 406-859-3821.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.