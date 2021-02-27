Photo Gallery: Images of the I-90 pile-up in Billings

A view of the I-90 pile-up on the Yellowstone River bridge in Billings Saturday.Montana Highway Patrol
Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Ben Cloud
Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Ben Cloud
Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Ben Cloud
Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Ben Cloud
Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Ben Cloud
Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Ben Cloud
A view of the I-90 pile-up on the Yellowstone River bridge in Billings Saturday.Montana Highway Patrol
A view of the I-90 pile-up on the Yellowstone River bridge in Billings Saturday.Montana Highway Patrol
A view of the I-90 pile-up on the Yellowstone River bridge in Billings Saturday.Montana Highway Patrol
A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson
Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Mike Jackson