Polson residents celebrate Independence Day

POLSON — Red white and blue out on the lake.

Polson residents are finding ways to celebrate Independence Day.

"Barbecue, that's what you do on the 4th of July," said resident Pam and Jeanette.

Friends Pam and Jeanette came out Saturday morning to view a President Trump Boat Parade.

"We get a parade, like we're used to having a parade, so this is it."

The annual Polson Fourth of July Parade was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

But these two say they’re okay with that.

“I’m comfortable with this few people, but I wouldn’t be in a crowd, standing side by side with a lot of people. I just wouldn’t be comfortable.”

Town is full of traffic, and some of that traffic is here at the boat docks. Rental company Riverside Rec says canceled events are not enough to stop the party.

"The tiki bar was poppin' last night, there was a lot of people here," said Isaiah Allik.

Employee Allik says the holiday has brought a lot of business.

"We're super busy, I think we rented out every boat and every jet ski," said Allik.

People play yard games and have drinks at the bar.

Allik says most of the customers don't seem concerned about the pandemic.

"Not by the looks of it, I mean it looks like everybody's having a good time. I don't see anybody wearing masks and stuff either," said Allik.

Few masks, but many many American Flags this fourth of July.

The Tiki Bar in Polson will have live music starting at 6, and fireworks around 10 Saturday.