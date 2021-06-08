'Pride' crosswalk proposed for downtown Hamilton

HAMILTON — A group of Bitterroot students and community members presented a proposal to Hamilton Committee of the Whole last week.

In representing and celebrating diversity and inclusion, the group hopes to paint 4 crosswalks in Pride flag colors.

The proposed crosswalks are located at 3rd and State Streets of downtown Hamilton.

In a formal proposal, group members shared background on the flag's design and colors, explaining that Gilbert Baker designed the rainbow flag for the 1978 San Francisco’s Gay Freedom Celebration.

A similar project can be found at the intersection of Pine and Pattee in Missoula.

With concerns of vandalism, the group has already mapped out an anti-vandalism procedure, and they to restore the crosswalks every June.

They hope their annual cleanup keeps the project’s message alive.

The proposal will be reviewed again on Tuesday at Hamilton’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, starting at 7pm.

You can find meeting details here.

