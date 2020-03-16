Providence hospitals visitor restrictions

MISSOULA — In a press release sent on Monday afternoon, Providence Health services stated visitor restrictions will begin Wednesday, March 18th.

For inpatient units no in-person visits will be allowed. The health service is encouraging patients and their families to communicate through phone and video chat.

Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for children admitted to the hospital, maternity units, patients receiving end-of-life care, for these very limited exceptions, all visitors must be 18 years or older.

Visitors will also be asked to return home if they exhibit cold or flu-like symptoms, or have a fever.

For outpatient clinics patients who have mobility or cognitive issues being seen in an outpatient clinic may only be accompanied by one adult.

Providence has decided to postpone elective/discretionary inpatient and outpatient surgeries for non-life threatening and non-urgent care at hospital campuses, effective Monday at St. Patrick Hospital March 19th and St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson.

A Providence Medical Advisory Council will review cases on a day-by-day basis.

All patients who currently have elective procedures scheduled will be contacted.

Patients who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19, or have a fever and respiratory symptoms, are to call their health care provider, use ExpressCare Virtual, or use the online coronavirus assessment tool for instructions for seeking care, and minimizing the risk of exposing others.