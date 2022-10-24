Rescuers locate overdue hunters near Bozeman

BOZEMAN - Two hunters who had been reported as being overdue were located over the weekend.

Gallatin County 911 dispatchers received a report on Sunday morning that the two were last seen in the Mystic Lake Cabin area on Saturday morning.

The third member of the hunting party informed Gallatin County 911 Dispatch that the two overdue hunters never returned to the cabin where they planned to stay overnight.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Valley Section and SAR Dog teams were deployed to locate the missing hunters from the Bozeman Creek Trailhead.

The grounds team and SAR Dog team reached the Mystic Lake Cabin and located the hunters.

The hunters were delayed getting back to the cabin in the dark due to one of the hunters sustaining a minor injury the night before.

The hunters returned to the cabin after their hunting partner already left to seek help.

The rescue teams were able to conduct a timely and efficient rescue due to the hunters remaining in one place.

Sheriff Dan Springer encourages hunters to prepare for changing weather conditions and be sure to carry means of communication.