Construction on Reserve Drive in Kalispell restarts next week with lane closures and potential traffic delays

Work on Reserve Drive in Kalispell will restart next week, bringing potential delays and restrictions for drivers in the area.

Crews will be grading Reserve Drive between Hutton Ranch Road and Country Way, with work expected to take place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Excavation operations will also begin on Reserve Drive, east of Country Way, and on Whitefish Stage Road.

Flaggers will control traffic as trucks enter and exit the project site.

The Montana Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Kalispell, Schellinger Construction and DJ&A Engineering, started construction on the project in October 2024.

When the project is finished, improvements will include widening Reserve Drive from Hutton Ranch Road to Whitefish Stage Road from three to five lanes, including a center turn lane. The project also includes replacing the Stillwater River bridge deck to include sidewalks and add a shared-use path and a pedestrian sidewalk.

Intersection improvements to Hutton Ranch Road and Whitefish Stage Road will feature dedicated turn lanes, signals, and concrete surfacing.

Traffic signals will remain active at the intersection of West Reserve Drive and Whitefish Stage Road until dedicated turn lanes are fully completed in 2026. MDT says drivers can anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes in this location.

A 12-foot width restriction remains in effect 24 hours a day through the project corridor. Oversized vehicles exceeding this width should use an alternate route.