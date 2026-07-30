Skillet Fire threatens structures, closes roads and trails

MISSOULA — The Skillet Fire burning in the Flathead National Forest is threatening homes and structures.

According to the Forest Service, the fire is burning 800 acres in the Tally Lake Ranger District about three miles northwest of the Good Creek Community.

Multiple trails and roads are closed due to the wildfire.

According to the Forest Service, the closures include:

1. Good Creek Road (60)

2. Alder Creek Road (60C)

3. Martin Creek Road (910)

4. Plume Creek Road (2890)

5. West Plume Road (2883)

6. Keith Mountain Road (2875)

7. Miller Creek Road (9650)

8. West Advent Creek Road (3710)

9. Alder Slope Road (3512)

10. Twin Meadows Road (3520)

11. Martin Divide Road (3708)

According to officials, the fire is aggressively burning heavy dead and down trees and thick timber and is growing to the east. The fire was very active overnight with about 650 acres of growth to the south.

Aerial crews will help support ground resources.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.