KALISPELL — For more than 40 years, Sykes Diner in Kalispell has hosted a free community Thanksgiving meal, opening its doors to anyone who needs a place at the table.

The diner, which has called Kalispell home for 50 years, fills its tables every Thanksgiving as the community gathers to celebrate together. Sykes and community donations make the meal possible, drawing neighbors from across Kalispell.

WATCH how a Kalispell tradition is bringing the community together this Thanksgiving:

Sykes Free Community Thanksgiving Meal

"It's a great thing, it is, it's a great community thing," Mike Thompson, the volunteer coordinator, said.

The effort requires a significant amount of food to feed the community.

"I asked how much food is it, pretty much 300 pounds of the main things, of turkey, of green beans, of potatoes," Thompson said.

For some guests, the meal provides connection when they can't be with family. Josh Christoferson attended for the first time this year.

"It's huge, there's a lot of people who don't have places to go whether it's they don't have family or don't have family nearby, that was kind of my case. There wasn't an opportunity for me to make it home to see my family, so I got to spend it with my friends who are people I want to spend time with," Christoferson said.

Not everyone is a first-timer. Lorraine Gonsilr spent years working in the Sykes kitchen before becoming a guest herself.

"They were wonderful people to work for, I enjoyed it and I made pies like crazy," Gonsilr said.

She still remembers what those Thanksgiving days were like in the kitchen.

"They told me, never make a pumpkin pie even for Thanksgiving, I said they'll eat my pumpkin pie. Now they don't touch pumpkin pie here!" Gonsilr said.

For some, this is their first Thanksgiving at Sykes. For others, it is a tradition that goes back decades. Either way, the meal has become a cornerstone of the Kalispell community.

"It's a blessing. It's a huge blessing, we need more of it and not just one day out of the year, we need it all the time, especially in these times," Christoferson said.