The Elder 1 fire is 84% contained

MISSOULA — The Elder 1 fire, that burned 1,234 acres in the Lolo National Forest, is now 84% contained.

In an update Tuesday, officials with the Lolo National Forest said Monday's cooler temperatures allowed crews to mop up remaining hot spots.

Over the next several days, officials said crews will work to secure a 100-foot buffer along the fire's interior edge to prevent any remaining heat from escaping.

As crews work towards full containment, there are still closures in effect. The area south of Forest Service Road 443 (South Side Road), east of Forest Service Road 5543 (Petty Creek ), north of Graves Creek, and north west of Deep Creek remains closed.

You can find updated closure information here.