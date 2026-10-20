The Montana Film Festival returns to The Roxy this Thursday for its twelfth year

MISSOULA — The Montana Film Festival at The Roxy in downtown Missoula is coming back for its twelfth year this Thursday

The festival will run from October 22nd (Thursday) through the 25th (Sunday).

Both short and feature-length films from across the country and the world will be screened throughout the day and evening.

Many of the films will have a Q&A session directly after the screening with the directors.

For The Roxy, this festival represents an opportunity to bring films to Montana that otherwise wouldn’t reach Montana, offering a unique chance for the community.

“If you live in Montana, sometimes you don't get a lot of chances like that to see things that you would in the city. This really gives you a chance to come out and be a part of that community,” said John Budge, the director of the Montana Film Festival.

For more information on showtimes, head to the Montana Film Festival’s website.