Top Cheney challenger acknowledges siring son with girl, 14, when he was 18

A Wyoming state senator who is a top challenger to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022 is playing political defense after he admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl when he was 18.

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard took to Facebook Live Thursday and said he had “an important message about dirty politics.” Bouchard was made aware of people asking questions about the situation.

Bouchard acknowledged he had sex with a 14-year-old girl while living in Florida and she became pregnant. He said they got married when she turned 15 and she delivered a baby boy.

“I did the right thing. I’m proud to have made pro-life decisions,” said Bouchard.

Bouchard said the marriage ended in a bitter divorce. He said she took her own life when she was 20. Bouchard said he has tried to maintain a relationship with his son but the two are close to estranged.

Bouchard said he is not intimidated by this information being brought up.

“This is what the establishment swamp does, bring it on,” he said, adding, “This tells you I’m in the lead."

According to the most recent report by the Federal Election Commission, Bouchard is a distant second in fundraising to Cheney. Bouchard has raised more than $334,000. Cheney has raised $1.5 million.