University of Montana presidential search draws more than 60 candidates

MISSOULA — The search for the next president of the University of Montana is moving forward with a large and diverse pool of candidates.

A working group representing the campus and the Missoula community is reviewing applications after more than 60 candidates from across the country applied.

Following the departure of President Seth Bodnar in January, the Montana Board of Regents initiated an expedited search, gathering input from faculty, staff, students, and the community. With help from a national search firm, that feedback was used to build a leadership profile. A review of the candidates started on Feb. 23.

Galen Hollenbaugh with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education said more than 60 candidates from across the country have applied.

Officials said they are confident the process will name a new president who can build on the university's momentum.

