UPDATE: Juvenile male arrested after SWAT standoff in Missoula

UPDATE 7:47 p.m.-

A juvenile male was arrested after a standoff following a domestic disturbance report at a Missoula residence on Monday, according to a press release from the Missoula Police Department.

Missoula Police responded to the 100 block of Camelot Court for a reported Partner/Family Member Assault involving strangulation. When officers arrived, the juvenile refused to exit the residence, prompting deployment of the SWAT team.

The Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to make contact while officers used drones and made repeated announcements for the subject to exit the residence and surrender. After consulting with the Missoula County Attorney's Office and obtaining a search warrant, chemical agents were deployed.

The juvenile eventually exited and was taken into custody without injuries. He now faces charges of Partner/Family Member Assault and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Missoula Police are asking residents to avoid the area near Camelot Court. That includes Pattee Creek Drive and Spartan Drive.

Missoula Police Public Information Officer Whitney Bennnett says that SWAT is responding after a man has barricaded himself inside one of the apartments.

MTN News

Missoula SWAT has surrounded the apartment complex and are giving verbal commands for the man to come out.

She said police responded just after 3 P.M. for a call about a domestic disturbance.

This is breaking news. We have reporters on scene and will update as we learn more.