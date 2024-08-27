WATCH: Black bear and her cubs wander around Uptown Butte

BUTTE — A black bear sow and her two cubs were spotted in the area south of Park Street and west of Excelsior Street on Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks had set up baited traps to catch the bears and take them out of town.

MTN's John Emeigh has been following the story and captured this footage of the trio:

ORIGINAL REPORT

Residents are asked to use extreme caution due to a black bear sow and her two cubs in the area south of Park Street and west of Excelsior Street on Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2024.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release the cubs were last seen in the area of West Elementary; the sow was last seen in the area of Steel Street and Montrose. Sheriff Lester says the bears have been feeding on garbage cans in the area.

Game wardens and police are on the scene and the public is asked to avoid the area. Do not approach the bears if you see them.

Sheriff Lester asks residents in the area to use caution and drive slowly.