42nd annual Cabin Fever Days returns to Martin City this weekend

MARTIN CITY — The 42nd annual Cabin Fever Days gets underway in Martin City this weekend featuring world-famous bar stool races.

The bar stool races feature more than 100 participants in 4 different brackets.

Racers build their own bar stool on top of skis and race down Sugar Hill on main street for cash prizes.

Trapline Association puts on the annual winter festival attracting thousands of visitors from across the northwest.

Along with bar stool races the events showcases live music, a mountain man competition, snowshoe softball and other activities.

“They build their own sleds anything from a bar stool on skis to a recliner to a full band you know on pallets playing live music as they come down the hill and pretty much everywhere in-between,” said Shafer.

Trapline Association President Ben Shafer said races get underway at 1 p.m. on Saturday and wrap up Sunday afternoon.

Proceeds from the event benefit a number of different organizations in the community including the Martin City Volunteer Fire Department.

