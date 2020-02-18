Annual fundraiser raises thousands for Blacktail Ski Patrol

LAKESIDE — A big crowd gathered at Blacktail Ski Area near Lakeside Monday for the annual poker run raising money for Blacktail Ski Patrol.

The event raises money for the non-profit ski patrol which provides free service to injured skiers on the mountain.

The fundraiser was highlighted by a poker run where skiers and boarders draw cards at five different stations across the mountain. The top poker hands at the end of the day won a prize.

This year’s event was Hawaiian-themed with skiers and boarders dressing up for the occasion. Ski patrol member Camas Garnett said funds raised go directly toward buying medical equipment for the coming years.

"So everything else from the band-aids that we give out on a daily basis to the toboggans that we tow you up in to the snowmobiles pulling those toboggans are on us to fund-raise for, so that we can continue to provide the highest quality care possible to all of are patients and customers," said Garnett.

Blacktail Ski Patrol members said Monday's event raised close to $5,000.