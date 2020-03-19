Coronavirus prompts Flathead County Animal Shelter changes

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Animal Shelter has announced they will be implementing operational changes beginning March 20 in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

“Although there are no confirmed cases in Flathead County, our shelter is making the proactive decision to protect the health of our staff and visitors while also providing services for our pets,” said Cliff Bennett, the Director of the Flathead County Animal Shelter.

The animal shelter will move to appointment based adoption services with limited walk-in availability. The change also applies to picking up lost pets and people seeking to adopt animals.

People should call the shelter at (406) 752-1310 in advance to make appointment, otherwise they may not be accommodated. To enter customers will be required to ring the doorbell.

Another changes is that the shelter will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday instead of at 6 p.m. -- until at least April 3. Finally, the shelter will be operating without volunteers for the time being.

“We encourage all businesses and organizations in Flathead County to consider implementing social distance strategies, and to stay informed of changing recommendations by checking in to the CDC website,” said Kerry Nuckles with the Flathead City-County Health Department. “We can all do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

More coronavirus information is available on the Flathead City-County Health Department webpage.

