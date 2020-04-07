Kalispell RoboScout Squad remains positive despite cancellation of world championships

KALISPELL — After qualifying for the FIRST Lego League World Championships, a group of Kalispell teenagers are doing their best to stay positive after the event was canceled due to the coronavirus Pandemic.

Earlier this year, Kalispell’s RoboScout Squad beat out 76 teams in the statewide competition earning a trip to the world Championships in Houston this month.

Five Kalispell girls were set to compete against 107 teams including 56 squads from different nations.

Kalispell RoboScout Squad Coach Krista Nunnally says the team raised more than $13,000 to fund their trip buying non-refundable airline tickets.

She said the squad plans on using funds raised for an educational field trip, possibly to a NASA Space Center in Texas or Florida, once travel restrictions allow.

“We have reached out to almost all of our donors at this point and they have all said keep the money do something great with these girls, so the girls are all thinking about different educational opportunities that we could travel and go do," said Nunnally.

Nunnally said the girls remain active during quarantine with weekly team video meetings and online activities.

