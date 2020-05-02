Columbia Falls woman ID'd as Highway 93 crash victim

Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in a Friday afternoon accident in the Swan Valley.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott says 29-year-old Melissa Ellis-Munoz, of Columbia Falls died in the crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. between Seeley Lake and Condon.

Another person in the vehicle was flown to a local hospital following the accident that happened between mile markers 35 and 36.

(May 1, 2020 report)

One person has died and another was injured in a rollover crash north of Seeley Lake Friday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 83 between Seeley Lake and Condon. The crash forced traffic to be blocked off between mile markers 35 and 36.

One female died at the scene while a second female was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital. The crash scene has been cleared, but the names of those involved have not yet been released.

We will update you with any new information.

