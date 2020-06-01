Rivers rise after a hot Saturday

MISSOULA — Temperatures in the 80s and 90s on Friday and Saturday brought another rise in area rivers.

The area most impacted by warm temperatures is in the Flathead along the Northfork of the Flathead River and the Flathead River between Columbia Falls and Kalispell due to rapid snowmelt in an area that had a well above average snow-pack.

The Bitterroot River in Missoula, along with the Clark Fork River above Missoula, are overflowing their banks with both falling in the minor flood stage.

National service meteorologist LeeAnn Allegretto says the rivers will remain high, but won’t see a big spike anytime soon.

“The river rises should continue gradually. We’re losing snow in the mountains which is helping, and with no real rain expected until later in the week, into the weekend it should be fairly steady," Allegretto said.

June is our second wettest month of the year, so a wet weather system over the next few weeks could drive river levels even higher.

