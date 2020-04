LAKESIDE — A wildland fire burning near Lakeside is fully contained and under control.

The five-acre fire started Tuesday afternoon near Blacktail Ski Area.

DNRC officials said 25-30 crew members are working on the fire with mop up duty to continue for a couple days.

No structures were threatened and several agencies, including Somers, South Kalispell, the DNRC, and the Forest Service, all initially responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.