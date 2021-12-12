Whitefish Mountain Resort closed due to power outage

MISSOULA — Whitefish Mountain Resort experienced a power outage this morning, the resort released on Facebook.

The outage caused the mountain to close for the remainder of the day. Power was restored to the Base Lodge, but Flathead Electric Cooperative is on scene still determining the cause of the outage.

The mountain is working on refunding anyone who purchased a lift ticket for the day. In the meantime, all uphill skiing and hiking is prohibited.

Updates are expected to come throughout the day.