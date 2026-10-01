Whole Foods coming to the Midtown Commons Project in Missoula

MISSOULA — Whole Foods is officially coming to Missoula. It will be located along Brooks Street as part of the development near Southgate Mall.

The new location will open close to the Midtown Commons Project, a city-led development that will include a mix of housing units, such as apartments and multi-unit complexes, alongside commercial space that will include Whole Foods. The project also includes a 1.3-acre public park.

Zach Volheim

Whole Foods specializes in natural and organic products.

The developer managing the logistics of getting the Whole Foods into place told MTN that everything is currently being finalized but it is a multi-year process.

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The project itself is currently in phase one of its construction, with it expected to wrap up potentially in 2028.

Once opened, it will be the second location to open in Montana after Bozeman.