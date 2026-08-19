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Lolo National Forest fire grows to 130 acres near Thompson Falls with no containment

Cherry Peak Fire
Lolo National Forest
Cherry Peak fire burning near Thompson Falls August 18, 2026.
Cherry Peak Fire
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THOMPSON FALLS — A wildfire burning near Thompson Falls has grown to approximately 130 acres with no containment as firefighting crews and aircraft work to suppress the blaze.

The LoLo National Forest Type 3 Organization assumed command of the fire Wednesday morning. An aerial flight early Wednesday mapped the fire at approximately 130 acres with 0% containment.

The fire is burning within the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District, approximately 1 mile southwest of Cherry Peak and 7 miles southeast of Thompson Falls.

Video courtesy Tracy Olson:

Cherry Peak Fire

The Lolo Type 2 IA crew arrived Wednesday morning and is working its way into the fire alongside Module and engine crews. A decrease in fire activity overnight allowed crews to insert a load of smoke jumpers Wednesday morning. Aircraft remains available to support ground resources as needed and where they can be effective.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire area to allow firefighting aircraft to safely operate. Officials warn that drones in the area could cause accidents or slow wildfire suppression operations.

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