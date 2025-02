MISSOULA — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit in the area of Lookout Pass on Monday night.

The tremblor hit just northwest of Mullan Idaho around 10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

KREM-TV in Spokane reports the earthquake was felt in Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls, Idaho.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.