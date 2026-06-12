Man accused of Franklin to Fort neighborhood assaults formally charged

MISSOULA — A Missoula man is formally charged in the violent attacks that occurred earlier this week in the Franklin to Fort neighborhood.

The Missoula County Attorney charged Kyle James Johnson with attempted robbery, aggravated assault — bodily injury, assault with a weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

(WATCH: Missoula man arrested in Franklin to Fort neighborhood assaults)

Missoula man arrested in Franklin to Fort neighborhood assaults

Missoula police responded to the 1800 block of South 5th Street West on June 8 at 11:28 p.m. for a report of a stolen weapon. A man had been reportedly pistol-whipped outside.

According to court documents, the man who was injured told authorities he was sitting in his truck with the window down when another man appeared at his window. The individual, identified as Johnson, asked him for alcohol and demanded money. When the victim said he had neither, Johnson allegedly displayed a firearm.

According to court documents, the victim told police that Johnson hit him with the butt end of the firearm 15 to 20 times and shoved the barrel end of the gun into the victim's mouth.

Court documents state the victim suffered left orbital fractures, and his left eye burst and no longer functions.

Police also responded to a report of an elderly man found unconscious and bleeding from the head on June 9, just before 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of South 10th Street West. Authorities later determined that the person's injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma. Missoula police say they are currently determining whether this second incident is related to this matter.

On June 9, another individual filed a police report stating he had left his truck unsecured, and a shotgun was stolen from it during the night of June 8. That person's residence is roughly a block and a half from the South 5th Street West incident.

After numerous police interviews, law enforcement determined Johnson was staying at the Garner Hotel in Missoula. Police were granted a search warrant for the hotel and Johnson's aunt's residence. During the search, Johnson's aunt and uncle told police Johnson had access to a shed on the property. Inside the shed, police found a handgun matching the serial number of the stolen gun and a jacket matching Johnson's description. Police also found a shotgun below the shed. A detective observed that the shotgun matched the description of the stolen firearm.

When interviewed, Johnson denied any involvement with firearms. He also denied that a firearm would be found at his aunt's residence.

Johnson was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and criminal endangerment in 2018, with his sentence revoked and ending in commitment to the Department of Corrections. He was recently convicted of Partner or Family Member Assault in Missoula Municipal Court.

The investigation is ongoing, including the review of surveillance video from the area. Johnson has not yet entered a plea and is expected to make his initial appearance in court next week. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.