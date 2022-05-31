Helena PD arrests man after alleged threat of shooting

HELENA - Helena Police are investigating alleged threats made regarding a shooting.

A 23-year-old Helena man is in custody and police report there is no active threat to the public at this time.

Police were informed the individual had access to weapons and had shown someone possible explosive devices.

Officers and members of the joint Helena Police and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office set up at the individual's address on South Ewing St. and at approximately 4 a.m.

Captain Corey Bailey said the investigation is continuing and more charges are pending.

Currently, the Lewis and Clark County Explosive Ordinance Team with assistance from Missoula County is searching the male’s residence and the scene is secured.

