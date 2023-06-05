Man dies in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a crash along US Highway 89 in Glacier County on Friday, June 2, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 91.

The MHP says the driver — a 21-year-old man from Cut Bank — was driving south in a Jeep at a "high rate of speed."

The vehicle started to enter a right-hand curve but continued straight and went off the road to the left side of the ditch.

The Jeep started to turn clockwise and slid sideways through the ditch. The driver's-side tires caught in the dirt, causing the Jeep to roll several times.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.

The MHP is continuing to investigate.