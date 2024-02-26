MCPS Trustees unanimously approve two charter schools

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public School's board of trustees held a meeting early Sunday to officially approve two new charter schools the TEACH Academy and the Connect Academy.

Both schools had been previously approved by the board of trustees, but the school's contracts needed to be amended to comply with Montana State law.

These amendments needed to be made and approved by Sunday, February 25 at noon which is why the special board meeting was called.

The TEACH Academy will be an early kindergarten through fifth-grade school that will have a minimum enrollment of 80 students and the Connect Academy will be an online school for sixth through twelfth grade students with a minimum of 72 students.

Superintendent Micah Hill said during the meeting that the opening of these schools is a creative use of the district's budget so students can get the most out of their education.

Both schools will open this August.

