MISSOULA — You may want to give yourself a little extra time to get to work Monday morning as the Montana Department of Transportation will remove dying trees on the corner of West Broadway and Higgins.

Crews will start working to remove the trees at 7:00 a.m. and are expected to finish around 5:00 p.m.

Traffic control will be in place and MDT predicts around a ten to 15-minute delay on the road.

MDT also advises travelers to use an alternative route if possible.