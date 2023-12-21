Memorial for the houseless to be held at Missoula County Courthouse

MISSOULA — This Thursday the City of Missoula in partnership with the Poverello Center is holding a memorial service for those who have died while unhoused.

The service will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Missoula County Courthouse and will include speakers from the city and the Poverello Center who will read the names of everyone in Missoula who died while unhoused.

The event takes place during the longest night of the year which is considered to be one of the hardest nights to be unhoused, and the city wants those who attend to see the human impact of this issue.

Emily Armstrong the Houseless Programs Manager for the City of Missoula explained further.

“These are real people, you know, houselessness is often reported especially on a state and a federal level in numbers and quantitative numbers I think it’s easy for community members or folks who aren’t working day to day with these neighbors to kind of lose touch with the humanity of it and forget that every single one of those numbers is a human being with a story.”

An additional service that is also open to the public will be held shortly after at the Johnson Street Shelter at 7:00 p.m.