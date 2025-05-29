Watch Now
Missing man believed to have drowned in Idaho's Lochsa River

The 68-year-old man from Montana was last been seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
MISSOULA — Crews are searching for a man who may have drowned in the Lochsa River near the Wilderness Gateway Campground in Idaho.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday that a man was missing and possibly had drowned.

The 68-year-old man from Montana was last been seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area along U.S. Highway 12 and began searching both on the ground and with a drone.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse also responded with their K9 and searched. Multiple rafters — including help from Three Rivers Rafting — also helped with the search.

The Nez Perce County Dive Team will be responding on Thursday as the search continues.

