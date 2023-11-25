Missoula businesses welcome Small Business Saturday customers

MISSOULA — With a downtown home to many great locally-owned businesses, it is no surprise that Small Business Saturday in Missoula is always a big hit.

For many years Small Business Saturday has been a great opportunity for local shops to promote themselves and give out great deals on their products and the residents of Missoula have been great supporters.

“Its just become an amazing day downtown, it's always been a fun day, but certainly since the pandemic, it has just exploded people have really understood what it means to put their money where their heart is and support local businesses and keep our local economy strong.”

The Downtown Missoula Partnership Marketing Director Kristen Sackett said when asked how the day has evolved.

Holidays like this one are important to the livelihood of local businesses as they bring in new customers who may not have shopped at these stores before.

For many shoppers giving these stores their business is just as important. That is what a local shopper Deborah Testerman said when reflecting on Small Business Saturday.

“It’s your hometown, you wanna support your hometown, you wanna make sure they’re going to survive you know because a lot of these places they’re hanging on by a thread sometimes during the season and you come out here you spend your money obviously and you help support them you let them know that they’re important to you.”