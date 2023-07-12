Missoula City Council adopts Midtown Master Plan

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council voted to adopt the 2023 Missoula Midtown Master Plan.

This means the Master Plan Committee can begin its very detailed implementation strategy which will work toward inputting the community’s vision for the midtown area.

Highlights of this plan will include projects like new affordable housing, improved business opportunities and a strong effort to make brooks street more walkable. The chair of the Midtown Master Plan Committee Emily Brock explained

“What we really found out in talking to the community is that people still want to see midtown junction fixed; they want it to be walkable. They want to be able to walk from the fairgrounds, to Albertsons, to Trempers, to services and so we are looking… We are going to be looking at ways to implement that hopefully with our partners at the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.”

Putting together the master plan took a lot of community input and the committee took the public’s suggestions and included them in the final plan Brock explained.

“It’s an articulation of the community’s vision for midtown as we see all of this redevelopment happening, it’s created by and for the people.”

For more information on the Missoula Midtown Master Plan visit https://www.midtownmasterplan.com/