Missoula City Council and County Commissioners unanimously approve Green Power Program

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council and Missoula County Commissioners voted in favor of adopting a term sheet for the green power program which puts Missoula one step closer toward reaching its clean energy goals.

In a Unanimous vote, the city council and county commissioners voted in favor of adopting the Green Power Program term sheet after many efforts by the city and county to take the first steps toward Missoula’s goal of supplying 100% clean energy by 2030.

The Green Power Program will allow NorthWestern Energy customers the choice to have power from a new resource of green energy from a solar or wind farm in their homes.

Involvement in this program will be completely voluntary for customers and those who choose to sign up will receive both the environmental and economic benefits of green energy.

While there may initially be an increase in energy bills for those who opt for green energy, the long-term benefits can be substantial for NorthWestern Energy customers.

Those involved closely with the project say this is a big step at the moment but a small one in the long run.

Caroline Bean the Climate Action Program manager for Missoula County explained just how small but important this step is.

“Adopting this term sheet is the first step of many so after tonight construction on a new renewable energy project will not start tomorrow, but it’s an important first step that lays the table for the rest of these steps to take place and eventually have that new renewable energy project online.”

The City of Missoula and the County will now work with the Public Service Commission toward approving construction projects for the new green energy resources for this project.