Missoula City Council and County Commissioners vote yes on resolution for Marshall Mountain

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of adopting their resolution while the City Council voted 9-2 also in favor of adopting it.

Representatives of the Missoula City Council and Missoula County we’re both at the Missoula Public Library for a public hearing on a Million Dollar resolution for the project at Marshall Mountain.

Before the city and county voted on whether or not to use two million dollars worth of open space bonds on the Marshall Mountain Park Project, Missoula residents gave public comment and expressed their opinions on adopting this resolution.

Opinions ranged from the positive environmental impacts and also the great recreation opportunities the area provides.

Among the outpouring of public comments were some residents who had concerns about what this resolution means for taxpayers.

Some stated that Missoula has a tax issue and needs to fix that before putting money toward another recreational area.

A final decision on county ownership and management of Marshall Mountain is expected to be made later this winter.