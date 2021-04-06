Missoula City Council holds public hearing for development proposal in Westside neighborhood

MISSOULA — Missoula’s Westside Neighborhood could be the next location for new development.

Led by Westside Village LLC, this proposal would replace a handful of mobile homes currently sitting between Shakespeare Street and Burton Street.

Presently, the property holds eight mobile homes and a couple of permanent structures, most of which are vacant.

At a city council meeting Monday night, city planners and councilmembers discussed preliminary ideas for the rezoning of the half block along Defoe Street.

Initial ideas propose higher density housing units in modernized structures of up to 40 feet.

Proposed zoning allows up to 38 dwelling units in the space, but developers plan to stick with 24 units, which they say would allow for just the right amount of off street parking along the alley.

Speaking on behalf of the developer, Paul Forsting chimed in during the meeting to share preliminary sketches of the project.

“The goal is to be two-stories, to have front porches facing the street, and they want to do quality units with varying colors,” said Forsting, “It’s going to be designed to integrate into the community as much as possible.”

As much as the proposal aligns with Missoula’s growth policy and adds to the district’s character, one current resident told MTN News he’ll be displaced if the proposal comes to fruition, and he has no plans as to where he’ll go next.

No exact numbers on rent were shared during the council meeting, but developers say it's their goal to charge as little as they can given the budget of the project.

City council will hold this public hearing open and will take it up under final consideration at the next regular city council meeting on April 12.

