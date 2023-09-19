Missoula City Council Votes 11-1 to remove Resolution 8696 from ballot

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council discussed a variety of topics at Monday's meeting from the Johnson Street Shelter along with other issues and concerns from citizens.

Among those topics was a vote to remove resolution 8696 from the ballot in November which if voted on would provide improvements for the Missoula Fire Department such as an increase in firefighting positions, an additional source of revenue and competitive wages among other benefits.

Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess brought this resolution to the city council due to concerns about the increase in property tax this would put on Missoulians.

The resolution says ballots will be mailed to voters before property owners receive their tax bills and Mayor Hess said doing this is not fair for those who have had concerns about Missoula’s rapidly changing taxes.

With these concerns in mind, the City Council has voted 11-1 in favor of removing the resolution from the ballot and it will not be voted on in November.

Mayor Hess closed his statement saying he hopes the next mayor and council make improvements for the Missoula Fire Department because the need is still there.