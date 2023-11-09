Missoula Climate and Parks Committee recommends not approving Missoula music festival.

During tonight’s Missoula City Council meeting, there was a lot of public comment on a new music festival that would be held near a residential neighborhood, but put on by a private promoter that would not cost the taxpayers any money.

After addressing residents near Playfair Park on Monday Scott Osburn producer of the proposed music festival gave a presentation to the City Council on the festival's logistics including the number of people that would come through and the parking situation.

Later the residents gave public comments expressing their overwhelming concerns about traffic, noise, and the potential damage the event could bring to the park.

“I would say that their concerns are totally founded they have every single right to have the concern and be worried about it they are paying property tax this is their community, this is their home everyone deserves peace in their home.”

After a long discussion, the council’s Climate Conservation and Parks Committee voted to recommend that the festival not be passed before it is officially voted on at Monday's meeting.

Ward 4 City Council Member Amber Sherrill said bringing the festival near this neighborhood was not the right fit.

“Ultimately it just didn’t feel like that was the right place for it to go it was going to have some neighborhood impact it was not really for the community as a whole it didn’t feel like it was some great community benefit, and you know the amount of money that was coming back into parks in my opinion wasn’t enough for the community impact”

Because of the Decision made by the city council, this motion will be discussed Monday November 13 at the next city council meeting where it will be voted on and finalized.