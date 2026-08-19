Missoula County lowers fire danger to high, lifts Stage 2 restrictions on state and private land

MISSOULA — Fire officials in Missoula County have lowered fire danger from very high to high and lifted Stage 2 fire restrictions on all state and private land, effective Wednesday, Aug. 19.

All area agencies that previously enacted Stage 2 restrictions have lifted them. The Lolo National Forest is the exception and remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Despite expected rainfall and cooler temperatures, officials warn that fires can still easily start in open, dry grasslands and can burn in heavy timber and dead and downed trees, especially on windy days. Grasses are more likely to dry out after just one hour of heat or low humidity.

Residents and visitors are asked to use caution when using fire. If allowed, campfires should be kept small and completely extinguished before leaving camp. General outdoor burning remains closed for the season.

Residents can check local fire restrictions at MTFireinfo.org to ensure they are following the correct protocols.

