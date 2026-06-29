Missoula County will consider temporary zoning for data centers, could pause developments

MISSOULA — Missoula County will consider enacting interim zoning for data centers at the county commission’s meeting on Thursday, July 9. If enacted, the commission could temporarily pause the development or expansion of any data centers in the county.

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. in the Sophie Moiese Room of the Missoula County Courthouse. The public can also participate virtually, with the agenda and information on how to join available here.

The Missoula County Commission says adopting interim zoning would place a temporary pause on the development or expansion of data centers while the county develops updated zoning regulations to mitigate potential impacts to health, safety and natural resources.

“Data centers are a significant new use with distinct potential adverse impacts, including substantial energy and water consumption and heat, noise and vibration that can affect their surrounding environment,” the commission wrote in a press release.

If interim zoning is adopted, the county is required to initiate a study within 30 working days and any regulations determined are enforceable for up to one year. If necessary, the commissioners may extend the regulations one time for up to one additional year.

An A.I. data center is currently proposed the Bonner area by the Idaho-based company Krambu. Learn more here.

Missoula County deemed Krambu's fifth application materials incomplete on June 12, 2026.