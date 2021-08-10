1 person in custody following incident at UM

MISSOULA — Authorities have resolved what is being called a “public safety risk.”
The University of Montana Police Department had sent out an alert at 11:49 a.m. in regards to an incident taking place at the Sisson Apartments and requested that people remain indoors.
Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold reports a person has been taken into custody and the incident “no longer poses a threat to the public.”
An investigation is underway and no further information is being released at this time.
