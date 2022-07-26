$10,000 awarded to Missoula non-profits

MISSOULA — The Board of Trustees for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula has announced the recipients of its annual “Preserving Missoula County’s History” grant program.

“Preserving Missoula County’s History” grants were introduced in 2002 when voters of Missoula county approved a $2 million levy for the museum.

This year, a total of $10,000 in grant funding has been awarded to four local non-profit organizations: