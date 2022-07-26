$10,000 awarded to Missoula non-profits

MISSOULA — The Board of Trustees for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula has announced the recipients of its annual “Preserving Missoula County’s History” grant program.
“Preserving Missoula County’s History” grants were introduced in 2002 when voters of Missoula county approved a $2 million levy for the museum.
This year, a total of $10,000 in grant funding has been awarded to four local non-profit organizations:
- Five Valleys Land Trust: $3,000 for the Stabilization and Interpretation of Pete’s Cabin.
- Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum: $2,000 for the Planning of the Mullan Road Conference in 2023.
- Montana Natural History Center: $1,800 for the development of a guided tour of the Lower Rattlesnake Valley that will include both cultural and natural history.
- Missoula Iris Society: $3,200 for the addition of accessible pathways through the Iris Gardens at Fort Missoula.