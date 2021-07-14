10 ton weight restrictions announced for Higgins Avenue Bridge

MISSOULA — State transportation officials have announced a weight restriction for vehicles using a downtown Missoula bridge.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) says vehicles heavier than 10 tons will now be detoured around the Higgins Avenue/Beartracks Bridge construction area.

, Northbound traffic exceeding ten tons will be rerouted to Sixth Street and across Madison Street. Oversized southbound traffic will be rerouted to Main Street and then to Orange Street.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking large loads to detour off of Beartracks Bridge,” said MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen. “We know this is likely to cause inconveniences to large load drivers and we do not take these decisions lightly."

"Safety is always our paramount concern, and while our crews continue further inspection, we made the prudent decision to divert heavy traffic," Vosen added.

MDT notes the span is still safe for pedestrians, cyclists and loads less than 10 tons. As additional information is gathered it will be provided to the public. The restriction will be in place until further notice.

Mountain Line bus routes have been adjusted to best accommodate the existing stops.

The latest information about the project can be found by calling (406) 207-4484 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Project updates are also available online.