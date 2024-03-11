17th annual Women's Fair returns to Missoula

MISSOULA — The Women’s Fair returned to the University Center Ballroom over the weekend, providing a great opportunity to support women-run businesses, organizations, and non-profits.

The Women’s Fair — which has been a staple in the Missoula community for 17 years — has provided great opportunities for women since its inception.

“The Missoula Women’s Fair is all about supporting women in business and just women in general,” Megan Pfaff with Marketplace Events explained. “So all of our booths have great resources for women in our community our non-profits support women or children in our community and our entertainment is mostly women."

The community gets to choose the local non-profit to benefit from the raffle sales and donations from the fair. This year's chosen non-profit was Camp Māk-A-Dream, which provides fun activities and programs for children and young adults diagnosed with cancer.

Jennifer Benton the camp’s director says these events and the community keep the camp alive.

“We don’t ask people to pay to participate in our programs so funding and support from things like this whether it be the raffle or individual gifts that people give us and even by just voting for Camp Mak a Dream to get a free booth here today is a great opportunity because every dollar makes a difference in the life of somebody who’s been diagnosed with cancer.”

The next Marketplace Event will be Pet Fest which will take place on Aug. 24, 2024, at Caras Park.