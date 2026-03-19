2,330-acre Case Ranch conservation easement project finalized in Potomac

POTOMAC — Potomac is now home to a new conservation easement and it's been 20 years in the making.

Arnold H. and Annabelle Case purchased a homestead and decided to ranch in the Potomac Valley in 1932.

Three standout cabins on the ranch are hard to miss if you drive along Highway 200.

Last week, the 2,330-acre Case Ranch conservation easement project was finalized.

According to a press release from Five Valleys Land Trust, this project was made possible by federal, state, private, and county funders, including the largest award in the Missoula County Open Space Bond's history.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service's Agricultural Land Easement program awarded $2.34M in funding to the $4.8M project.

Additionally Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust gave $100,000.

The Case Ranch comprises the entire East to North East border of the Potomac Valley providing critical habitat for migrating wildlife.

The project confirms continual public access through Montana FWP's Block Management Access program.