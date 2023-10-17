2 flu cases confirmed in Missoula County

MISSOULA — Missoula Public Health (MPH) reports two flu cases were recently confirmed in Missoula County.

MPH notes the first influenza cases of the season are typically not reported in late December or early January.



Local health officials are encouraging people to take precautions and get vaccinated against the flu.

The Immunization Clinic at MPH offers walk-in services for flu and COVID-19 vaccines Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday by appointment only.

Vaccines are available for all ages. Patients should bring a photo ID and their insurance card if they have it.

MPH is offering flu and COVID vaccines at three upcoming offsite clinics:



Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2 to 7 p.m., Missoula County Fairgrounds, Home Arts Building

Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Health and Wellness Fair, University of Montana in the UC Ballroom (flu, COVID, TDaP, shingles, pneumonia vaccines will all be available at this clinic.)

Friday, Oct. 27, 4 to 7 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions.

Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza, according to the CDC.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) reports that flu activity is low, but is beginning early.

DPHHS reports that as of Oct. 7, 2023, 16 flu cases, including six hospitalizations, and one death have been associated with the flu in Montana.