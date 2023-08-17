Watch Now
2023 Western Montana Fair sees record revenue, attendance

A total of 150,000 people visited the Western Montana Fair in Missoula, marking a 33% increase over the previous year.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 16:50:27-04

MISSOULA - Early reporting from the Missoula County Fairgrounds Office shows record-breaking revenue and attendance numbers for the 2023 Western Montana Fair.

A total of 150,000 people visited the fair which marks a 33% increase over the previous year.

According to a news release, the arena events broke previous attendance records each night bringing in $50,000 of additional revenue.

Sales from the carnival were up by $30,000, while food and beverage sales increased by $125,000, a 16% increase from 2022 while business sponsorship of the Fair increased by 23% from 2022.

Additionally, livestock sales from this year's fair were close to $800,000, which is about a $40,000 increase from 2022.

