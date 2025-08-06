2025 Western Montana Fair kicks off

MISSOULA — The Western Montana Fair is officially underway!

While FFA animals take over in the early morning, the midway opens at 11 a.m. each day.

Rides run at noon and from snow-cones to vikings, there's more than enough food.

What would a carnival be without excited screams, food and fair workers.

"Let the big guy play!" carnival worker Israel said. "Come on over and get you one," he added, motioning at his dart board of balloons.

Israel has been working with his wife, bringing darts around the west for almost 50 years

"We own this one game right here," Israel said, noting that he frequents fairs in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and California.

Emily Brown/MTN News Israel says his booth is simple, "Just throw the darts in and hit them!"

On the first day of the fair, especially after rides opened at noon, kids and families flooded the fairgrounds — and Israel was hard at work.

"This is the fun part," he said. "Hey girls! Hit or miss the little one gets a prize. Even if you miss, I'll give her a prize," Israel yelled out to customers.

Israel said a full day of work brings in good money but costs him his voice. Still though, it's worth it, since he treasures time in the Treasure state.

"You know, what the people in Montana that we've noticed, everybody's nicer compared to everywhere else," Israel said.

From free music to bull riding, and Lords of dirt, each night of the fair has it's own special event.

Every day except Aug. 10, the fair runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.. On closing day, the fair finishes at 8 p.m..